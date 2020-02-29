|
Lawrence M. Cooper
Parsons - Lawrence M. Cooper, age 75 of Parsons, TN passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 25, 1944, to BW & Margaret Cooper of Memphis, TN.
He was the only son of four children, sisters, Charlotte, Linda and Betty. Mr. Cooper was a graduate of Memphis Catholic High School.
He entered the IBEW apprenticeship program in 1963. He was involved in the electrical construction industry for 50 + years, 29 years as an owner of Arc Electrical Company. Mr. Cooper served on the board of the IEC (Independent Electrical Contractors Association).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Cooper, 3 sons, Marty, Chris, and Patrick, stepson, Chuck and stepdaughter, Sherry, 5 grandchildren, Lawrence, Hanna, Sara, Kathryn, Kenny, great-grandchild, Landon.
Mr. Cooper belonged to several political affiliates. He loved the outdoors, loved fishing. He was active in his community.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at 12:30 PM at St. Regina Catholic Church in Parsons, TN with Father Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.
Visitation with the Cooper family will be Monday, March 2, 2020, from 11:30 AM until service at 12:30 PM.
Oakdale-Decatur County is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020