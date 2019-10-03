|
Lawrence McGowan
Memphis -
Lawrence McGowan, age 70, retired warehouse worker, died September 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Remedios McGowan. He leaves 2 children, Diosel and Benjamin, 3 grandchildren, Dock, Iris and Ian, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters, Lydia and Lois, brothers, Roy, Jr. and Hardy and other family members.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114, 901-327-9360
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019