M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
Lawrence McGowan

Lawrence McGowan

Memphis -

Lawrence McGowan, age 70, retired warehouse worker, died September 13, 2019.

He was the husband of Remedios McGowan. He leaves 2 children, Diosel and Benjamin, 3 grandchildren, Dock, Iris and Ian, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters, Lydia and Lois, brothers, Roy, Jr. and Hardy and other family members.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114, 901-327-9360
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019
