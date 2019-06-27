Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Haliburton M.B. Church
1970 Star Landing Road
Nesbit, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Haliburton M.B. Church
1970 Star Landing Road
Nesbit, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Bullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr. Obituary
Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr.

- - Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr. born December 18, 1936 transitioned from this earthly place and moved to his Heavenly home on June 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine Bullard, parents David Duce Dean and Mary Ella Bullard, 7 brothers - Leonard, Strickland, Worthy, Luke James, Early, Eddie and Percy Bullard; 4 sisters - Cloreada Adams, Claudean White, Lessie T. Nelson and Pearline Muse; and 5 stepchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Jr. and daughters - Jeniece (Terry) Hill, Memphis,TN, Levita (Robert) Scull, Maumelle AR, Cleatrice (Michael) Cleveland, Bartlett TN and Tonya (Anthony) Mayo, Jacksonville FL; his brother, Carl Bullard Sr., 8 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 10 sisters - in- laws and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation for Rev. Bullard will be held 5 - 8 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home 1165 Airways Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee. There will be an additional visitation 11:00 - 11:55 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Haliburton M.B. Church 1970 Star Landing Road Nesbit, Mississippi. Services will commence at 12 Noon.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now