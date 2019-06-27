|
|
Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr.
- - Rev. Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Sr. born December 18, 1936 transitioned from this earthly place and moved to his Heavenly home on June 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine Bullard, parents David Duce Dean and Mary Ella Bullard, 7 brothers - Leonard, Strickland, Worthy, Luke James, Early, Eddie and Percy Bullard; 4 sisters - Cloreada Adams, Claudean White, Lessie T. Nelson and Pearline Muse; and 5 stepchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Lawrence Sharpe Bullard Jr. and daughters - Jeniece (Terry) Hill, Memphis,TN, Levita (Robert) Scull, Maumelle AR, Cleatrice (Michael) Cleveland, Bartlett TN and Tonya (Anthony) Mayo, Jacksonville FL; his brother, Carl Bullard Sr., 8 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 10 sisters - in- laws and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for Rev. Bullard will be held 5 - 8 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home 1165 Airways Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee. There will be an additional visitation 11:00 - 11:55 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Haliburton M.B. Church 1970 Star Landing Road Nesbit, Mississippi. Services will commence at 12 Noon.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 27, 2019