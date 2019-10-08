|
Lawson Grey Wherry
Memphis - Lawson Grey Wherry, of Memphis, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. A loving, kind, and immensely talented son, brother, and friend, he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his parents, Russ and Debi Wherry and Teresa and John Simmons, his brother, Kyle Wherry, his sister-in-law, Garland Wherry, his extended brothers and sisters, Amber Tarlton-Kinder, Walker Simmons, Hall Simmons, Jane Simmons, and their families, his grandparents, Macon and Alice Wherry and Bonnie Jones, and his loving and large extended family. He is predeceased by his grandfather Hermon Jones.
Lawson was born on April 7, 1997. He was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, but spent most of his life at the lake, on the backroads, in the mud pits, and in various fields of Shelby County.
Lawson was naturally athletic, known to leap over trucks in a single bound. He humbly excelled in multiple sports at Presbyterian Day School and White Station Middle School, but he was never prouder than when he could introduce himself as starting strong safety for the Christian Brothers High School football team.
In school, Lawson had a knack for numbers and hard work. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 2016 and went on to study finance at Arkansas State University with plans to enter the agricultural finance industry. During his time in college, Lawson joined Iota Theta Chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha, where he served as High Iota, House Manager, and Member of the Executive Board.
Bereaved of a long life, Lawson yet lived a full and complete life with reckless abandon. He fiercely loved his friends, family, and Jesus Christ.
This obituary was written by his loving and heartbroken family who grieve the loss of their son and brother but find comfort in his nearness to God.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 10 at Independent Presbyterian Church of Memphis, with visitation at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lawson's honor to .
PO Box 1000
Dept 142
Memphis, Tennessee 38148-0142
Memorial ID: 11760673
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019