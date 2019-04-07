|
|
Leah Demaree Douglas
Clifton, TX
On April 3, 2019, Leah Demaree Douglas went to be with her Lord. This lovely woman was a mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend to many. Two Memorial Services will be held. The first at 10:00 a.m., April 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clifton, Texas, with visitation to follow. The second service will be Sunday, April 14th at Farmington Presbyterian Church in Germantown, Tennessee, with visitation at 3:00 p.m. and service at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Leah was born June 21, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carolyn and Stephen Demaree. Leah began life as a happy go lucky little girl who loved to play dress up, listen to Debbie Gibson songs and play with her Barbies; her winsome spirit lit up a room before you saw her enter and she never met a stranger. She spent her preschool years in Streamwood, Illinois, and elementary years in East Lansing, Michigan before the family moved to Germantown, Tennessee, where Leah was confirmed at Farmington Presbyterian Church and graduated from Houston High School. Leah received her bachelor's degree in Public Relations and English from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she was a Zeta sister, and continued with a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.
She began her professional career as a communication specialist at the Cotton Board, Memphis, Tennessee, followed by Leather Goods Sr. Product Manager for Fossil in Dallas, Texas, and Housewares Product Manager for Home Décor Co., South Haven, Mississippi.
For the past three years, she and her husband, Rich, and daughter, Madeline, have been living Clifton, Texas, where they own the Cliftex Theater. She was a light in the community, and committed to supporting Clifton and the families living here. Leah was office manager for Bosque County Properties and also served on the board for the Clifton Chamber of Commerce.
Leah was a woman of adventure from cooking to fly fishing. She loved designing and was starting to live the life of an entrepreneur. Her most cherished role was wife and mother. Her bright smile and quick wit brought joy to all who knew her.
Leah is survived by her husband, Rich; daughter, Madeline; parents, Stephen and Carolyn Demaree; sister, Elizabeth; in-laws, Rick and Sally Douglas; sister- and brother-in-law Amy and Stacey Ramos and her two nieces Mary and Emily Ramos, and her grandfather-in-law Gene Douglas; along with countless extended family members and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leah Demaree Douglas Imagination Foundation, a 501c.3 dedicated to promoting and funding activities that facilitate early childhood development and reading for pre-school age children living in Leah's home town of Clifton, Texas. Checks payable to the Foundation may be sent to First Security State Bank. PO Box 87, 307 Third Street, Cranfills Gap, Texas 76637.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019