Leah Vinson Ruddock
Leah Vinson Ruddock Passed away at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on March 3rd 2020. Born October 24, 1935 she lived in Shelby County her entire life. She was predeceased in death by her parents Charles Lawrence and Druzella Ramsay Vinson, her son Michael David Abbott, her brother James Ramsey Vinson, her sister Joan Clair Vinson, her Granddaughter Erin Dru Smith Webster and her husband William Clyde Ruddock Sr.
Mrs. Ruddock was very active in her community where she served several terms as Rosemark Civic Club President. It was partially through her efforts that the Rosemark community was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, June 14 2013. In 2014 she was elected to serve on the board of H.A.R.E. (Historic Archives of Rosemark & Environs) where she continued to work to preserve the history and welfare of her community.
A life member of the Tennessee Federation of Garden clubs, she held both state and district committee chairmanships and was an active member of the Garden Club of Rosemark.
An avid genealogist she was a member of the River City Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pimingo Chapter of the National Society Daughters of 1812. In 2013 she was named honorary President of the Tennessee Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She served several terms as President of the Elizabeth Bate Williams Chapter UDC as well as several other chapter offices. She also served the Tennessee Division UDC as Historian.
Mrs. Ruddock was very active in Republican politics and served two terms as Shelby County Election Commissioner. Her career in active politics came to an end when she joined the staff of the Shelby County Public Defender's Office where she was employed for twenty five years as a criminal investigator.
A lifelong Scots Calvinist she worked with a number of conservative Presbyterian Denominations to see that the Reform faith grew in the Shelby county area. Over the years she helped establish several local Presbyterian Churches.
Mrs. Ruddock is survived by her daughters Carla Abbott Smith (James) and Cassandra Abbott Farrington (Thomas), her Grandchildren Amanda, Anthony (Katherine) and Andrew (Ashlee) Abbott, Alexander (Regina) and Elissa, Farrington and her Great Grand Children Keira and Brandon Farrington, Peyton Abbott and Arlo and Abigail Abbott.
The family request that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to Ligonier Ministries. 421 Ligonier Court, Sanford, Florida 32771.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020