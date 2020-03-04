|
LeAnn Howerton
Memphis - LeAnn Howerton, 59, of Memphis, TN passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Ms. Howerton was preceded in death by her parents, L.H. and Faye Byars; and her sister, Karen Casperson. She is survived by her sons: Robert Howerton, Wesley Howerton, and Nicholas Howerton; and brother, Don Byars (Tauna). She worked for Methodist Hospitals for over 35 years. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. All services will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020