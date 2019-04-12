|
|
Leatrice Vemilla Newsum
Memphis, TN
Mrs. Leatrice Vemilla Newsum 81 of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12th from 4 - 7 p.m. and a viewing on Saturday April 13th from 10 - 11:55 before the funeral at 12 noon. All services will be held at Ebenezer M,B. Church, 1807 John Paul Dr., Memphis, TN 38114.
Interment will take place on Thursday, April l8th at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN.
Jefferson Mortuary has charge:
(901) 872-8800 Phone
(901) 872- 4722 Fax
[email protected]
