Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ebenezer M.B. Church
1807 John Paul Dr.
Memphis, TN
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ebenezer M.B. Church
1807 John Paul Dr.
Memphis, TN
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer M.B. Church
1807 John Paul Dr.
Memphis, TN
Leatrice Vemilla Newsum

Leatrice Vemilla Newsum Obituary
Leatrice Vemilla Newsum

Memphis, TN

Mrs. Leatrice Vemilla Newsum 81 of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12th from 4 - 7 p.m. and a viewing on Saturday April 13th from 10 - 11:55 before the funeral at 12 noon. All services will be held at Ebenezer M,B. Church, 1807 John Paul Dr., Memphis, TN 38114.

Interment will take place on Thursday, April l8th at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN.

Jefferson Mortuary has charge:

(901) 872-8800 Phone

(901) 872- 4722 Fax

[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019
