Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lee Anthony Calvi Obituary
Lee Anthony Calvi

Horn Lake - Lee Anthony Calvi, 66 passed away at his home in Horn Lake on October 4, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, the Desoto County Emergency Services and Homeland Security. Lee received a BA Degree in Criminal Justice at Saint Leo University and an AA Degree in Criminal Justice at Community College Air Force. He proudly served his country in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm while serving in the Air Force.

Lee was very active in several organizations; the Korea Defense Associates, Vietnam-Thailand "Sky Cops" Association, Air Force Sergeants, Veterans of Foreign Wars-VFW, U.S. National Oceanic & Atmosphere Reserve, and the National Skeet Shooting Association. While serving in his Law Enforcement career, he was a FEMA member and Swat team member. Lee also earned the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor. He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Calvi of Horn Lake, MS, son, Scott Calvi (Wendy) of Great Falls, MT, daughter, Stephanie Hisaw (Bobby) of Horn Lake, MS, mother, Anna Calvi of Nesbit, MS sisters, Linda Sones (Ted) of Bartlett, TN, and Raynelle Baltz (Mike) of Southaven, MS, brother, Mark Calvi of Oakland, TN, five grandchildren, Alex, Brock, Kassy, Cheyenne and Dylan and one great-grandchild, Paisley. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Lee Rossi Calvi. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Hernando Funeral Home. Service will be 3 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mobile Testing with Integrity, LLC, [email protected]

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019
