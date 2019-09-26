|
|
Lee "Sprout" Clark
Mason - Lee "Sprout" Clark, 75, of Mason, passed away on Tuesday, September 24. He is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Chris) Taylor of Atoka, Ginger (Marijane) Clark of Memphis and Laurie (Ryan) Miller of Arlington; two sisters, Nancy Hazlerig of Covington and Christine (Terry) Gatlin of Tunica, MS; one brother, Harold (Jane) Clark of Van Cleve, MS; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Dorothy Martin Clark and his wife, Margie Clark. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Herb Kosten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Support, 6060 Poplar Ave., Suite 140, Memphis, TN 38119. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019