Lee Gore Obituary
Lee Gore

Hattiesburg - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Mr. Lee Gore, 66, of Hattiesburg, who died at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Marks, Mississippi on July 29, 1953, to Ney McKinley Gore, Jr. and Robbie Lee Gore. Lee graduated from Marks High School, and received his undergraduate degree from The University of Southern Mississippi. He graduated from The University of Mississippi School of Law and was admitted to practice in 1978.

He was in private practice for a number of years before joining the faculty at Southern Miss, where he received a Master's of Public Accounting.

Lee was University Counsel at Southern Miss for twenty years. He was later Assistant to the President at The University of West Florida.

At the time of his death, Lee was practicing at McLaughlin Law Firm in Hattiesburg. He was admitted to practice in various courts, and held memberships in professional groups, and was a member of The Mississippi Bar and the Mississippi Bar Foundation.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Maura McLaughlin of Hattiesburg, his son, Robert McLaughlin Gore, of Jacksonville, Florida, his daughter Helen Delaney Gore, of Hattiesburg, and his brother, Ney M. Gore, III, M.D., of El Paso Texas. Lee was a member of St. Fabian Catholic Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
