RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
1949 - 2019
Lee Roy Carter Obituary
Lee Roy Carter

Memphis - Lee Roy Carter, 70 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Wednesday, March 30, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Benjamin Carter and the late Fannie Hunt Carter. He was a retired City of Memphis employee where he served as a supervisor with the Traffic Signal Division. Surviving are daughter, Umekia LaShaun Taylor (Mario), 2 grandchildren; Umeria and Braylon. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday at R S Lewis & Sons located at 2944 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis, Tennessee. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
