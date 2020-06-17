Leila McKee Engle
Munford - 58, passed into the hands of our Lord on May 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Fratini McKee and her father, Larry A McKee, Sr. She leaves behind John Engle, her husband of 37 years, her brothers Randy (Mary), Larry Jr, (Cheryl), Lance (Anita), Landon (Rachel), Luke (Erica), her sister Lorrie Freeman, stepmother Ruth McKee, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her family and cats meant the world to her. She was a caring and giving person and we will greatly miss her. May she rest in peace.

A funeral mass will be held for Leila at St William Catholic Church, 4932 Easley Avenue, Millington, TN 38053, at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
