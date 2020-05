Lela C. CollierMemphis - Lela C. Collier, age 93, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. Lela was born September 4, 1926 in Humboldt, TN. She loved to travel, garden, and spending time with her familyShe was preceded in death by her husband John W. Collier Sr., and her parents, Russell C. and Flora M. Crocker. Lela is survived by her two daughters; Cindy C. Taylor, Myra S. McGarrity-Randolph, three granddaughters; Brooke M. Ward, Tiffany Taylor Bowders, Courtney T. Wright, and six great granddaughters; Jessica Daves, Hannah Ward, Genevieve Bowders, Evangeline Bowders, Elsie James Wright, Sadie Lee Wright.A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. Memphis, TN 38134.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Collier family.