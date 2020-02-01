|
|
Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell
Hickory Withe - On January 31, 2020, Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell, 89, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Joyce was the daughter of the late Royce Polk and Ottie Mae Polk and the sister to Carolyn Miller (Bobby). She leaves a son, David Caldwell and wife Tina, a precious granddaughter Sarah Winter, as well as her only great grand daughter Shelby Winter. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years, Jim Caldwell. Her son Ron Caldwell and brother James Polk (Sue) also preceded Joyce in death. Joyce began her career in the banking industry but chose to leave work to raise her two sons. She dove into the role with gusto, leading Cub Scout and Weblo packs. Her civic involvement led her to the King's Sons and Daughter where she worked tirelessly. Joyce grew up in Algoma, MS, attending Algoma Presbyterian Church. Once she and Jim settled into Memphis, they joined Woodland Presbyterian Church and were long-time, active members. Upon moving to Linden, TN then to Bolivar, TN, they regularly attended service at Churches in those cities.
Joyce spent her final years living with David and Tina in Hickory With, TN.
There will be a private graveside service and burial at Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma, MS on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1pm. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020