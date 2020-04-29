Services
More Obituaries for Leland Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland LeRoy Marsh

Leland LeRoy Marsh Obituary
Leland LeRoy Marsh

Leland LeRoy Marsh, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at AHC Crestview in Brownsville, TN. Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN with Rev. Jimmy Horn, Jr. officiating.

Mr. Marsh was born on June 24, 1928, in Northampton, PA, to the late LeRoy Cyrus Marsh and Bertha May Biechy Marsh. He obtained a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Music from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He was a musician for his entire life and taught music education primarily with the Memphis City Schools. He was a veteran in the Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Bennington. He was a 70-year Mason, 33° Scottish Rite Mason, York Rite, and Shriner. He also loved to tinker on clocks in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Katherine Prichard Marsh, (1958-2001); his second wife, Dherlys McClintock Marsh (2003-2016) and one daughter, Carol Hays Marsh Claus.

He is survived by his son, Robert LeRoy Marsh (Kim) of Germantown, TN; his daughter, Katherine Lee Marsh Horn (Jimmy, Jr.) of Brownville, TN; son-in-law Andreas C. Claus of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Louis Robert Claus, Alexander Leland Marsh, Zachary Essary Marsh, Zoe Kimberly Marsh; sister, Allene Marsh Rush; nephews, Barry Rush, Wayne Rush, plus other great nieces and countless cousins.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorials to the Ed Worsham 505 Masonic Lodge, 720 Nancy Drive, Brownsville, TN 38012.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Remember
