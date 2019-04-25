Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Brown Missionary Baptist Church
7200 Swinnea Rd
Southaven, TN
View Map
Lemonte "Monte" J. Spencer, age 38, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019. "Monte" was born December 11, 1980 to Carolyn Spencer and Otis Spencer in Chicago, Illinois.

Lemonte married the love of his life, Beverly Hope McGory on May 29, 2004. He accepted Christ at an early age. He later Joined Brown Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Bartholomew Orr. Lemonte had many accomplishments. He was a post Worshipful Master of Eureka Lodge #3.

Lemonte is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 15 great years, Beverly Hope McGory; children Raja Faith McGory, Lemonte "LJ" Spencer Jr. and Lauren Symone (Tootie) Spencer; mother Carolyn Spencer; father Otis Spencer; brothers Melvin (Gina) Spencer and Johnski (Iwona) Gunerka; mother-in-love Janet McGory; sister-in-love Joy McGory, nieces Marnesha "Pug" McGory, Jada and Jazmyn Lofton, and Raven and Nicole, special brothers Isaiah Russell, Marquis Lacey and Aaron (Renee) Johnson and special sisters Yolanda (David) Conley and Erica Suggs. Lemonte also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends (all from Chicago & Alabama), along with his Memphis family; The McGory's, Webster's and Crawford's.

Lemonte was preceded in death by his brother Otis "Tootsie Roll" Spencer and father-in-law Rev. Gary McGory.

A visitation for Lemonte will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116. A funeral service will occur Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 7200 Swinnea Rd, Southaven, MS 38671.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019
