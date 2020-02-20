|
Lena Elizabeth Hutcherson
Memphis - Lena Elizabeth Hutcherson, 89, of Memphis, TN, departed this life on February 18, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Ripley, TN on June 24, 1930. She was a tax examiner at the Internal Revenue Service for over 20 years until her retirement.
Ms. Hutcherson enjoyed her friends and activities at Carriage Court where she was a resident for over 6 years. She loved sports, especially her Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies. Ms. Hutcherson was a committed Christian, loving mother, and dedicated member of Germantown Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Hallelujah Chorus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Montell Hutcherson. She is survived by her three daughters, Judy L. Riley, Donna H. Thorne (Bill), and Lisa C. Erwin (Jay). She leaves five living grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Jeffery A. Riley (Amanda), Russell W. Riley (Jennifer), Rebecca L. Thorne, Robert A. Thorne, Trey Erwin (deceased), Collin B. Erwin, Alexander S. Riley, Katherine O. Riley, and Sara J. Riley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:30pm until the funeral service begins at 2:30pm, all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN. Private family interment will take place in Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd. Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020