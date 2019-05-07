|
|
Lena Lefkowitz
Memphis - Lena Lefkowitz, wife of the late Herbert Lefkowitz, mother of Ron (Natalie) Lefkowitz, Marty (Becky) Lefkowitz, Bari Burdine & Jeri Bershad, Sister of Bob Hirsh & Bernard Hirsh. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Jason, and Jennifer (Daniel) Vaena, Ira and Michael (Sherene), Katzman, Brandon and Alex (Jackie) Evans, Jessica and Rachel Bershad and four great grandchildren. Lena was President of the ASBEE Sisterhood and lifetime member of Hadassah.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Anshei Sphard Cemetery, 2160 Airways Blvd.
Donations may be made to ASBEE or Baron Hirsch or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019