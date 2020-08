Or Copy this URL to Share

Lenna Ann Willett Brown



Memphis - Ms. Brown, 91, was born in Fancy Farm, KY and passed away on Monday, January 10, 2020.



Ms Brown was preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Brown, her daughter, Donna Ann Brown and son, Roger Stephen Brown.



Lenna leaves three children, Ronald Harold Brown, William Barry Brown and daughter, Lenna Faye Brown; three grandchildren, Katherine, Virginia and David.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000









