Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
491 E. McLemore Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
491 E. McLemore Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenoris Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenoris M. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenoris M. Hill Obituary
Lenoris M. Hill

Memphis - Lenoris M. Hill 77 of Memphis, TN passed on July 26, 2019. She leaves a legacy of love with her daughters Darol Denise Hill, Aarah Patrice Hill, and Stacy King. Her son Rodney R. Hill. Four brothers Wallace, Melvin, Harvey, and Raymond Callahan. Two sisters Johnlan Calhoun and Olia Rice along with a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will begin Saturday August 3, from 9am until service of celebration time 11 am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 491 e McLemore Ave. Burial will follow in New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenoris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now