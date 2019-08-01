|
Lenoris M. Hill
Memphis - Lenoris M. Hill 77 of Memphis, TN passed on July 26, 2019. She leaves a legacy of love with her daughters Darol Denise Hill, Aarah Patrice Hill, and Stacy King. Her son Rodney R. Hill. Four brothers Wallace, Melvin, Harvey, and Raymond Callahan. Two sisters Johnlan Calhoun and Olia Rice along with a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will begin Saturday August 3, from 9am until service of celebration time 11 am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 491 e McLemore Ave. Burial will follow in New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019