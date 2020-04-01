|
|
Leon "Earl" Durkee, Jr.
Bartlett - Leon "Earl" Durkee, Jr. age 90, lifelong Memphian, went to his heavenly home on March 31, 2020. Earl was a deacon at Bellevue Baptist Church and retired from Memphis Police Dept. & FedEx Corporation. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Leah Baxter Durkee; daughters Lorraine Dickerson (Robert), Lois Roehrs (David); son, Brian E. Durkee (Doris); seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Services are necessarily private at graveside. Memorial Services will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020