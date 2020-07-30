Leon Hawkins Jr. "Lil Mane"



It is with great sadness that our family announces our beloved Leon Hawkins Jr. "Lil Mane" passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 53. Leon will be forever remembered by his mother, sisters, brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The viewing service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 @ 9a.m. - 11a.m. @ New Mt. Sinai Church 4920 Hornlake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109 the funeral service will start promptly @ 11a.m. following the viewing. The Interment will be on August 6, 2020 @ 12p.m. at New Park Cemetery 4536 Hornlake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109.









