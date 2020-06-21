I am truly at a loss for words! We have lost a great person, one who loved fully and completely, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. His voice was beautiful in words and song. His actions were thoughtful and caring. I know his family is so very lucky to have him as a role model, a father, and a friend. My heart goes out to his entire family. Much love to you all, I know he will be in your hearts forever; he certainly will be in mine.

Suzanne Tilghman

Friend