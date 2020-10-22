Dr. Leroy A. Worrell



Memphis - Dr. Leroy A. Worrell, age 96, of Memphis, Tennessee was born on May 26, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts and died peacefully October 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital with family by his side. Dedicated husband of Sonia Worrell for over 41 years. Loving father of Marcia White, Courtney Campbell, Sonia Worrell Asare, Esq., and Ariel Worrell. Father-in-law of Daniel Asare and Karmarcyx Campbell. Grandfather of Marcus, Amber, Daniel and Nailah. Brother of the late Eton Wilson, Rev. Marcus James, Ariel Worrell R.N., Livingston Worrell, Sir. Frank Worrell and Grace Worrell Hinds. Devoted son of the late Athelston Theophilus Worrell and Mable Cinderella Nelson. Brother-in-law to Naia Wilson. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.



In 1946, Leroy attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts majoring in Biology with the interest to be a psychiatrist. While attending school, he worked as an orderly in Boston City Hospital and the Holy Ghost Hospital for Incurables in Cambridge. He graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northeastern University. In 1949, he went to the University of Illinois graduate school, continuing his education in Biology, while he waited for acceptance into Dental school. When he received his acceptance into Dental School, he left University of Illinois to pursue dental studies. In 1950, he attended the School of Dentistry at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN and graduated in 1954 with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.).



Dr. Worrell went to the U.S. Army Dental Corps serving as a dentist in Korea and Japan for 2 years. He returned to Boston to practice dentistry in his own private practice serving the Roxbury and Dorchester communities. That same year he attended Tufts University to study Prosthodontics Dentistry in Boston, Massachusetts until 1976. While operating his private practice in Boston, he took courses in Endodontics at Harvard University School of Dentistry and Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry. In 1976, Dr. Worrell returned to Jamaica to work 3 years with the Jamaican Government Dental Service in various parts of the island. Dr. Worrell operated his dental practice from 1980 - 2011 in various areas of Memphis, Tennessee. He worked as a dentist at Northwest Penitentiary and Northeast Penitentiary in TN and in 2011 - 2012. Dr. Worrell worked as a dentist for the Parchman Penitentiary in Parchman, MS. Dr. Worrell retired from the practice of dentistry in 2012.



In his retirement he traveled, often spending his summers in Connecticut with his daughter and grandchildren or his grandchildren spending the summer with him in Memphis. His grandkids brought him great laughter and joy. An avid walker, he continued to ride his stationary bike up to 6 miles a day and worked out at the gym. He would often spend Sunday's at local jazz sets and local museums. Dr. Worrell loved to dress, especially in classic all white. He loved jazz and classical music, literature and philosophy. He loved to meet new people and share his wisdom with anyone willing to listen.









