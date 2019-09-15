|
Leroy Alexander Boatwright
Millington - Leroy Alexander Boatwright, 93, of Millington, TN passed away at his home on September 12, 2019. Dr. Boatwright was born in 1925 in Holly Springs, MS. He served as a medic in the Navy during the World War II and after the war he attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and graduated in 1949. He married Peggy A. Rodgers in 1954 and together they founded Boatwright Drug Co in 1957 in Millington and were faithful members of First Baptist Church. Because of his unlimited kindness, compassion, and unselfish service to others, Dr. Boatwright will be remembered as one of the most beloved citizens of Millington and the surrounding communities. He was honored by the City of Millington in 2017 when "C" Street was officially renamed "Leroy Boatwright Street".
Dr. Boatwright was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Peggy. He is survived by two daughters, Laura (Brent) Smith and Emily (Bradley) Provence; one son, Steven (Kim) Boatwright; eight grandchildren, Bart and Aynslee Smith, Austin, Kara and Lauren Provence, Skipper, Zachary and Annalea Boatwright and three great-grandchildren, and sister, Allie Boatwright Greene of the Woodlands, TX.
The family will receive friends from 1pm - 4pm Sunday, September 15 at First Baptist Church Millington and the service will be 1 pm Monday, September 16 at First Baptist Church Millington. Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 15, 2019