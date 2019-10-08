|
|
Leroy J Pingolt
Leroy J Pingolt passed away at the age of 80 on the morning of October 3rd. He is survived by his brother Donald, his wife of 50 years Judy ,his daughters Kim and Tracy, his grandchildren Taylor, Kierston , Connor and Gavin. also two great grandchildren Madden and Alice. And his Mother in law Ruth. He was loved by all who knew him. Services will be held at Hope Church 8500 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis Tn . Visitation from 4-5 Memorial service 5-6 on Thursday October 10th
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019