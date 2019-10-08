Services
Hope Presbyterian Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN 38018
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hope Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hope Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Pingolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. Pingolt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy J. Pingolt Obituary
Leroy J Pingolt

Leroy J Pingolt passed away at the age of 80 on the morning of October 3rd. He is survived by his brother Donald, his wife of 50 years Judy ,his daughters Kim and Tracy, his grandchildren Taylor, Kierston , Connor and Gavin. also two great grandchildren Madden and Alice. And his Mother in law Ruth. He was loved by all who knew him. Services will be held at Hope Church 8500 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis Tn . Visitation from 4-5 Memorial service 5-6 on Thursday October 10th
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.