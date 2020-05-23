Leroy Sommerset Jr.



Memphis - Leroy Sommerset Jr., 82, of Memphis, TN, passed away at home peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was a graduate of B.T.W. Class of 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Center.



He was a long time devoted member of Bethel A.M.E. Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the male chorus groups The Limptations and the Memphis Southern Male Chorus. Leroy loved to sing and he sang until his health declined.



He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Sommerset, three daughters, Tina S. Hill, Patsy (Alto) Jones, and Jennifer (Java) Brown, one son, James Allen Hill, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five sisters, five sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.



Public visitation is open to family and friends hosted by E.H. Ford Mortuary Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 26, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, and Wednesday, May 27, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. **Mask is Required**



** Immediate family only will gather for a private memorial service **



Burial will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Veteran's Cemetery.



The private memorial service will be streamed live Wednesday, May 27, 1:00 pm via E.H. Ford Mortuary Facebook page.



Due to the pandemic, all flowers must be given or sent directly to the family.









