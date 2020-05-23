Leslie Carlisle Daniel, Jr. (Skip)Born in 1932, Leslie Carlisle Daniel, Jr., grew up in Germantown Tennessee, a farming community where his father taught agriculture at Germantown High School. Skip had an idyllic childhood in this town of five hundred, where his dog 'Spot' once received write-in votes for mayor.Skip obtained an undergraduate degree from Ole Miss where he met Faye Lanham, his surviving wife of 64 years. A Masters of Education came later while Skip worked as a teacher and business manager of Memphis University School. Skip taught economics to seniors for 33 years. He particularly enjoyed the subject of the stock market. His talents greatly assisted in the building and maintenance of the school throughout five expansions. Skip found great joy in his career, and many students remember him as a favorite teacher.He served as president of the Memphis Chapter of the English Speaking Union. He initiated the overseas study at MUS, including a month-long education program that took students to England. He also served as an elder at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, and tutored reading at multiple elementary schools during his retirement. His service awards were many. Skip enjoyed the summers off with his three daughters, each of whom he took on outdoor adventure trips. Shared snow days meant sledding with Dad. Eventually he explored all seven continents.Skip had a boy-next-door charm, a subtle humor and was genuinely interested in other people. He loved The Wall Street Journal, tennis, growing roses and Sister, his favorite cat.Even in dementia during his last months at The Village at Germantown, Skip enjoyed joking with his caring nurses. The family is grateful for his friendships there.He is survived by his wife Faye, daughters Leslie Daniel, Anne Daniel, and Gwen Bruno (Mike), and granddaughters Leigh and Georgia Bruno. He is also survived by his sister Tish Davis.Memorials may be sent to Memphis University School or Idlewild Presbyterian Church.