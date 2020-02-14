|
Leslie Janine Rudder Ford
Bartlett - Leslie Janine Rudder Ford,67, of Bartlett, TN, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle against breast cancer on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Leslie was born on November 27, 1952 at Fort Hood, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Lowell Rudder and J. Ruth Rudder.
Upon graduation from Southeast Missouri State University, while teaching history in Houston, TX, high school, she pursued her dream of becoming one of the few female commercial pilots in the aviation industry. Leslie most recently flew a Boeing 777 aircraft and retired from United Airlines after twenty- eight years of service.
She was a faithful lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Leslie traveled extensively and was an avid reader. She loved her family and devoted much of her free time towards supporting her daughter's academic and extracurricular activities.
Leslie is survived by her loving husband of forty-six years, Joseph (Joe) Ford, III, a daughter Hayley Lauren Ford, and a sister Tracy Jill Rudder.
In Lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made in her honor to one of the following: METAvivor.org;https://metavivor.org/take-action/donate/ or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at Great Oaks Church of Christ,3355 Brunswick Rd. Memphis, TN 38133. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 PM.
