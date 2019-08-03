|
Leslie L. Spengler
Cordova - Leslie L. Spengler passed away on July 23, 2019 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Diane, three children Brendan, Leia and Marianne and three grandchildren Liam, Evan and Rocco. Les, an aeronautical engineer, was a University of Michigan alumni and a FedEx retiree.
Visitation and mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. with reception following. Donations may be made to specialolympicsmem.org, memphishumane.org or alz.org/tn in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 3, 2019