Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Spengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie L. Spengler


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie L. Spengler Obituary
Leslie L. Spengler

Cordova - Leslie L. Spengler passed away on July 23, 2019 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Diane, three children Brendan, Leia and Marianne and three grandchildren Liam, Evan and Rocco. Les, an aeronautical engineer, was a University of Michigan alumni and a FedEx retiree.

Visitation and mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. with reception following. Donations may be made to specialolympicsmem.org, memphishumane.org or alz.org/tn in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now