Leslie Mahaffey
Memphis - Leslie Mahaffey, age 71, of Memphis, TN passed away on July 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Betty Mahaffey. She leaves behind her brother, John Mahaffey of Albuquerque, NM.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the funeral service on Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow. All services and visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019