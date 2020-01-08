|
|
Leslie Thomas "Tommy" Sexton
Leslie Thomas "Tommy" Sexton passed away November 25, 2019, in Batesville, AR. He was born here in Memphis on November 21, 1958, and moved to Arkansas in 2001.
He had a great love for cars and spent his lifetime working as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Jimmy Sexton. He leaves his parents, Charles Sexton (Cathay) and Maureen Fleming, two brothers, Randy (Judy) and Jeff (April), and his sister Leah Anne Morse (Taylor). He also leaves four children, Danny, Tiffany, Tad and Shane, along with three grandchildren, and also several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held on Saturday, December 21, at Big Creek Church in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020