Levin Bell Ellertson
Memphis - Levin Bell Ellertson (1944-2020) passed away January 24, 2020 at her home in Memphis, TN. She was born and raised in Memphis, TN and a graduate of White Station High School. She worked for South Central Bell and AT&T for 31 years in both Memphis and Birmingham, AL. Following retirement Levin was active in the Birmingham Humane Society, the Jefferson County Republican Party, The Salvation Army Auxiliary, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and was also a volunteer for Odyssey Hospice. She enjoyed exercising, reading, computer games and the beach.
Levin was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Stephen Marlow Ellertson and brother Clarke C. Bell. She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth Kearney Howard (Tim), of Collierville, grandchildren, Matthew Howard (Cameron), of Madison, MS, Sarah Roberts (Samuel) of Memphis, TN, Zachary Howard of Memphis, TN, and her great grandchildren, Hampton and Peyton Howard.
A Memorial Service will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation 12-2 pm with Celebration of her life, 2-3 pm.
Donations requested can be made to the Memphis Humane Society or St. Jude
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020