LeVon Gunn-Ndaw
Memphis, TN
Mrs. LeVon Gunn-Ndaw 62, of Memphis, Tennessee died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Francis Bartlett.
Visitation will be on Firday, March 29th from 4 – 6 P.M. at Refreshing Springs Church, 4935 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116.
Home going celebration will be Saturday, March 30th at 11 A.M. at Brown M.B. Church, 980 Stateline Road, Southhaven, MS 38671.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery, Hacks Cross Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019