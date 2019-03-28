Services
Brown Missionary Baptist Chr
980 State Line Rd E
Southaven, MS 38671
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Refreshing Springs Church
4935 Elvis Presley Blvd
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown M.B. Church
980 Stateline Road
Southhaven, MS
LeVon Gunn-Ndaw Obituary
Memphis, TN

Mrs. LeVon Gunn-Ndaw 62, of Memphis, Tennessee died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Francis Bartlett.

Visitation will be on Firday, March 29th from 4 – 6 P.M. at Refreshing Springs Church, 4935 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116.

Home going celebration will be Saturday, March 30th at 11 A.M. at Brown M.B. Church, 980 Stateline Road, Southhaven, MS 38671.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery, Hacks Cross Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019
