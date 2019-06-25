|
|
Lewie Reynolds Polk, III
Memphis - Lewie Reynolds Polk, III passed away early in the morning, June 23, 2019. He joyfully entered his heavenly home leaving a close family and many, many friends here on earth to grieve the loss. Lewie was born on May 11, 1952, as a special Mother's Day present for his parents, Lewie and Dorothy Polk. He was a life-long resident of Memphis where he touched many lives in places all across the city. After graduation from Overton High School, he attended Vanderbilt University and "Memphis State" where he earned a Masters Degree in Education and a Juris Doctor Degree. He was a teacher and coach at Cypress Junior High School, then left the field of education to begin his law practice. After practicing law at Gerber, Gerber, and Agee, then in private practice for many years, he felt called to begin a career in service to several Christian non-profit organizations in the city. Lewie served on the Board of Directors of the Memphis Leadership Foundation where he also served as Vice President followed by working for Memphis Athletic Ministries and For the Kingdom. In recent years he was a faithful volunteer for the Wings Red Apron group at West Cancer Center where he was also a patient. Through the years Lewie had such a love for kids from the many he taught to play basketball, to the Sunday School classes he taught, to the carpools he drove even after his girls were not passengers. He also served as a volunteer leader for Young Life. Lewie had so many loves: He loved the Lord; He loved his family; He loved his church; He loved a multitude of friends; He loved college basketball (especially Memphis) and football; He loved milkshakes.
Lewie is survived by his daughters; Jessica Simpson (Ted), Sarah Reardon (Brad), and Allison Trenerry; grandchildren Addison and Charlie Trenerry; Caroline, Kate, and Reynolds Reardon; Edward and Carolyn Simpson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Vea Polk. He leaves his sisters, Patricia Boyd, Peggy Kent, and Jan Thompson (Gordon) along with three nieces, two nephews, 1 great niece, and 2 great-nephews.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, June 26 at 1:00 p.m. in the Salmon Room at Second Presbyterian Church followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 in the chapel of the church (4055 Poplar Avenue). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Young Life of Memphis or Memphis Leadership Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 25, 2019