Lewis Watson "Buddy" George
Collinsville - Lewis Watson "Buddy" George, loving husband of Louise Ferguson George who predeceased him, died on November 6, 2020 at his home in Collinsville, MS. He was born in Collinsville, MS on April 15, 1929, son of Lewis and Jewell Jackson George. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his service.
Known to his friends and family as Buddy or Doc, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who was known for his generosity, kindness, good humor, keen wit and spirited conversation. His mind was always working, whether on the day's crossword puzzle or a deep analysis of his family's genealogy. He read voraciously and regularly quoted his favorite passages. His smile was contagious; he made friends everywhere he went. He had a playful and mischievous side, especially when his grandchildren were around, and would be known to break into an old country western song at any occasion.
He grew up in Collinsville and graduated from Collinsville High School. After high school he went west working the wheat harvest in Texas before heading to San Diego where he joined the U.S. Navy. After three years in the Navy, he attended Tulane University, graduating with B.A. and M.D. degrees. While at Tulane, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, he interned at Midstate Hospital in Nashville, TN for a year, practiced Family Medicine in Iuka, MS for five years, and then completed his anesthesia residency at University of Mississippi in Jackson. Dr. George practiced anesthesia in Memphis, TN from 1964 to 1995, when he retired. He was a founder of the first private practice anesthesia group in Memphis which he led for many years. Over the years, he was on staff at various Memphis hospitals, including Baptist Memorial Hospital, Methodist Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. He served as President of the Memphis Anesthesia Society and the Tennessee Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. George also made two medical mission trips to Peru in 1993-1994 serving children.
He kept the family farm in Collinsville where he raised cattle for a time and grew pine timber. He was actively involved at Prospect Church as a child and in his later years. He treasured spending time with his family and friends in the place where he had grown up.
Dr. George was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed hunting quail and turkey, as well as fishing, and always seemed to have at least one bird dog in training. He served on the Mississippi Game & Fish Commission from 1962-1964. He hunted and fished in Alaska and Canada multiple times. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially teaching them to hunt and fish.
Surviving Dr. George are two sons, Dr. David Lewis George (Edie) of Memphis, TN and Bobby Clayton George of Germantown, TN; and two daughters, Carolyn George Plummer (Dennis) of St. Louis, MO, and Elizabeth George Heinrich (Rob) of Prescott, AZ; and seven grandchildren, Lindsey Herzog Shipley (Colin) of St. Louis; Claire Catherine Herzog of Denver, CO; Lewis Watson George II (Miranda) of Chapel Hill, NC; William Adams George of Nashville, TN; Henry Rankin George and Mary Broughton George of Memphis, TN; and one great grandchild, Sophia Grace Shipley of St. Louis, MO. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Lisa George.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30am in the Stephens Funeral Home Chapel, in Meridian, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis. Please include the Memorial ID 22145640.