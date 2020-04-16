|
|
Lila Beth Burke
Memphis - Lila Beth Burke, of Memphis, died April 14, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Naomi Burke. She was born in Wynne, Arkansas, on March 8, 1936, and graduated from the University of Arkansas. A more avid Arkansas Razorback fan could not be found than Lila Beth. Growing up, many of Lila Beth's summers were spent at the YWCA's Camp Miramichee as a camper and then a counselor. Almost all of her work career was spent at the YWCA. In 1977, she became the Executive Director of the YWCA in Memphis and served until her retirement in 1996. During her tenure, a number of programs benefiting women and children were begun - the abused women's shelter, non-traditional employment training, before and after school child care, and many others. Lila Beth was a long-time member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Her volunteer activities were many and varied - The Door of Hope, Friends for Life, Mewtopia, and MIFA's Meals on Wheels. She was an avid gardener and was an active member of the Herb Society for many years. She loved to travel and was an excellent birder. She loved her neighborhood and served in many roles on the Central Gardens Association. She is survived by countless cousins and good friends who will all miss her dearly, including her kitty, Geno. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Methodist Church, 1207 Peabody Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 or a . A private burial will be held at Cogbill Cemetery with Kernodle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020