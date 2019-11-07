|
|
Lillian Frances "Fannie" Brumfield Elliott
Lillian Frances "Fannie" Brumfield Elliott, 84, an almost lifelong resident of Oxford, Mississippi, died on November 5, 2019, at her home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Elliott home, 919 Old Taylor Road in Oxford. There will be a visitation also on Sunday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. and interment at St. Peter's cemetery immediately after the service. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fannie was born November 7, 1934, in her family's home in Inverness, MS, a small Delta town of which she was always proud to mention. After graduating Inverness High School, where she was elected Miss Inverness High and Homecoming Queen, she ventured across Hwy 82 to Columbus to enroll in Mississippi College for Women. It only took one year before Fannie decided that Ole Miss was the place for her. She would remain in Oxford the rest of her life.
At Ole Miss, Fannie was President of the Associated Women's Student Body, Vice-President of Mortar Board, Co-Chairman of the Committee of 100, and a member of Phi Kappa Phi scholastic honor society. Fannie graduated with honors obtaining a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. All of which paled in comparison to her being a member of her beloved Chi Omega sorority. She was Rush Chairman for Chi Omega while at Ole Miss and served as an advisor for the chapter for many years, as well as serving as Treasurer of the House Corporation. In July of this year, Fannie was honored for her 60 years of service with "Fannie Elliott Day" at the Chi Omega house, with many friends and family in attendance.
While at Ole Miss, Fannie met an Oxford boy by the name of Baxter Orr Elliott, Jr. or "Bee" and they later married. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2007. After a brief stint teaching first grade, Fannie became a homemaker dedicating her life to her family, her friends, her church, and others. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, Homeroom Mother, member of the Garden Club and Book Lovers Club just to name a few. Fannie created a Grief Support program after Bee died to help others who had lost a loved one. She held her final meeting last week.
Fannie particularly enjoyed young people. Her grandchildren were very special to her and later in life she could be seen picking them up from school along with many of their friends. BeeMomma was known to many "car riders" in Oxford over the last 15-20 years. She was also very competitive at almost any activity, a trait that she handed down to her children and grandchildren. She loved tennis and played often in her younger years, was a skilled bridge player, and later enjoyed Mahjong.
Fannie has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church since she was 21 years old. She has served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and on many other volunteer committees. Her favorite activity at the church was being a member of her beloved choir. She proudly sang in the church choir for 62 years only recently stopping this past spring.
Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Bee Elliott, her parents Virginia and Frank Brumfield, and her brother, Bruce Brumfield. She is survived by their four children: Ginny Elliott Lloyd, Jackson, MS; Bo Elliott, (Karen) Oxford; Brum Elliott, (Jennifer) Oxford; Maggie Abernathy, (John) Oxford; her sister, Maggie Brumfield Parker of Inverness; and six grandchildren, Lillian Chloe Lloyd, Baxter Orr Elliott IV, Ernest Harriman Abernathy, Baxter Brumfield Abernathy, Frances Hazie Abernathy, and Sallie Virginia Abernathy. She also leaves behind two step-grandchildren, Clayton and Parker Erwin along with one niece, eight nephews and many beloved cousins and family members.
Fannie will always be remembered for her generosity of spirit, her love of her family who were the joy of her life, her love of her church, and her love of Ole Miss. She was never afraid to say that she loved country music, NASCAR racing, and all things chocolate as she was a self-proclaimed chocoholic. More than all of these revelations though, Fannie wanted everyone to know that she felt fortunate and blessed to have lived such a wonderful life as her profound faith in God sustained and guided her each day.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Elliott's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 924 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019