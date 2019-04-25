Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
508 Plaza
West Helena, AR 72390
(870) 572-2571
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
508 Plaza
West Helena, AR 72390
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
508 Plaza
West Helena, AR 72390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Hamm McCarty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Hamm McCarty Obituary
Lillian Hamm McCarty

Helena, AR

Lillian Hamm McCarty, age 93, passed away April 22, 2019. She was originally from Helena, AR. Lillian loved her family, all kinds of flowers, and music. She was an excellent cook and seamstress.

Lillian was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Robert (Bobby) M. McCarty, Jr. and her son, Steve McCarty. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McCarty Tacker and husband, Dr. Herman Tacker; her grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Jana Smith Russell, Lindsey McCarty Flores, Elizabeth McCarty, and Katie McCarty; her great-grandchildren, Camden Smith, Isabella Smith, Eva Flores, and Madison Russell; and three sisters and two brothers. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory friends, Betty Hutchens of West Helena and Sue Jones of Tallapoosa, GA.

Much love and thanks to her special sister, Polly McCullar, who lovingly opened her home to Lillian so that she could go back to her former and beloved hometown to visit with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, AR at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Services will be directed by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572-2571. Relatives and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westhelena.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now