|
|
Lillian Hamm McCarty
Helena, AR
Lillian Hamm McCarty, age 93, passed away April 22, 2019. She was originally from Helena, AR. Lillian loved her family, all kinds of flowers, and music. She was an excellent cook and seamstress.
Lillian was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Robert (Bobby) M. McCarty, Jr. and her son, Steve McCarty. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McCarty Tacker and husband, Dr. Herman Tacker; her grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Jana Smith Russell, Lindsey McCarty Flores, Elizabeth McCarty, and Katie McCarty; her great-grandchildren, Camden Smith, Isabella Smith, Eva Flores, and Madison Russell; and three sisters and two brothers. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory friends, Betty Hutchens of West Helena and Sue Jones of Tallapoosa, GA.
Much love and thanks to her special sister, Polly McCullar, who lovingly opened her home to Lillian so that she could go back to her former and beloved hometown to visit with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, AR at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Services will be directed by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572-2571. Relatives and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westhelena.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019