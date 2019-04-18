|
|
Lillian Opal Spencer
Como, MS
Lillian Opal Spencer, 92, of Como, MS passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mrs. Spencer was preceded in death by her husband, James Spencer; parents, John Hurssey and Ozie Pearl Smith; and children: Brenda Diane Ruth, Tommy Lynn Spencer, and Linda Joyce Greer. She is survived by her son, James David Spencer(Eleana), Patricia Spencer Griffin(Robert), and Hal Keith Spencer(Becky); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Spencer worked in the grocery business for 40 years until she retired due to a lengthy illness which eventually led to her passing. She loved children and was the "community mother" to many children in her life. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm, all held at Free Springs United Methodist Church in Como, MS. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019