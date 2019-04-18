Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free Springs United Methodist Church
Como, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Springs United Methodist Church
Como, TN
Lillian Opal Spencer


1927 - 2019
Lillian Opal Spencer Obituary
Lillian Opal Spencer

Como, MS

Lillian Opal Spencer, 92, of Como, MS passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mrs. Spencer was preceded in death by her husband, James Spencer; parents, John Hurssey and Ozie Pearl Smith; and children: Brenda Diane Ruth, Tommy Lynn Spencer, and Linda Joyce Greer. She is survived by her son, James David Spencer(Eleana), Patricia Spencer Griffin(Robert), and Hal Keith Spencer(Becky); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Spencer worked in the grocery business for 40 years until she retired due to a lengthy illness which eventually led to her passing. She loved children and was the "community mother" to many children in her life. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm, all held at Free Springs United Methodist Church in Como, MS. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019
