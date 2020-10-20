1/1
Lillie Arqula Patton
Lillie Arqula Patton

Lillie Arqula Patton, 85, made her a peaceful; transition on October 13, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of George and Viola Mosley and sister to 10 brothers and 8 sisters. Lillie retired from the VA Medical Center in Memphis TN where she was at Ventilator Medical Technician for 25 years.

She was married to Willie Patton Jr., who preceded her in death, for over 65 years. Mom, as she is affectionately called by her children, leaves to mourn her passing: Florence Bowie, Ruthie Patton, Nadine Criner, Lydia Patton, Willette Patton, Rodney Patton (Santa), and Ralph Patton (Diane), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren a well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was a long-standing member of Temple of Deliverance COGIC, Memphis, TN for over 30 years.

Her wake and memorial service will be at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 12 South Parkway West, Memphis, TN. Wake on 10/21 from 4pm - 6pm and Homegoing Service, 10/22 at 11:00am. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed; therefore, the seating capacity will only be for family.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
