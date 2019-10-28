|
Lillie Johnson
MASON - Lillie Frances Floyd Lynk Johnson, 87 wife of the late Melvin "also known as Lovely" Johnson and daughter of the late Judge Henry (Easter Rebecca Frazier) Lynk, transitioned October 19, 2019 at Grace Healthcare of Cordova in Cordova, TN. Visitation Friday October 25, from 1-6 at Palmer Funeral Home Mason, TN. Services Saturday at 12 Noon at Poplar Springs MB Church Mason, TN. Burial, Wednesday October 30, at West TN V. A. Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Survivors include a step daughter, Carolyn E. (Roosevelt) Odum -Taylor, three siblings Jacquline Johnson, Willie J. (Delores) Lynk and Shirley B. Sewell, two grandchildren, Samuel and Jessica Odum, and great grandchildren a special caregiver and nephew Kimbrough (Sonika) Johnson, son-n-law, James Elam, two sisters-in- law Berdie Johnson and Mattie Johnson a host of other relatives and friends. In additional to her parents and husband one child precedes her in death Rebecca Lynk Elam.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019