|
|
Lillie Melinda Randolph
Memphis - Lillie Melinda Randolph entered Heaven on August 4, 2019 from her home in Memphis, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5-7 o'clock pm at Roller Family Funeral Home on Austin Peay Highway, with a funeral service on Wednesday August 7 at 10 o'clock, officiated by David Kinard and Pastor Brian Daniels. Graveside services will follow at 3 o'clock at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Obion Tennessee, officiated by Pastor William Evans.
Melinda Randolph was born February 13, 1942 in Elkins, West Virginia. She attended Grace Bible Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi for 47 years, where she had taught Sunday school classes and was active in the children's ministry. As a volunteer, she taught Bible classes to children in Memphis housing projects with Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Melinda had an unwavering faith in God. She was an incessant prayer warrior. She was beloved and revered by a host of friends and family.
Even in the last days of her long fight with cancer, she was more concerned about the well-being and comfort of those around her than her own.
She is survived by her five children and the spouses of four: William Randolph, Esq. (Brenda) of Hornbeak, Tennessee; Cheryl Randolph Godfrey (John) of Gastonia, North Carolina; Alice Randolph Wright (Dr. George) of Atlanta, Georgia; Maria Randolph Muedas (Dr. Cesar) of Brentwood, Tennessee; and Jonathan Randolph of Memphis, Tennessee. Her sister, Nancy Williams of Plymouth, Wisconsin; her brother, John Watson (Mary) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; her ten grandchildren: James Godfrey and Daniel Godfrey; Brian Randolph and Holly Randolph; Zach Wright, Caroline Wright, Nate Wright and Kiera Wright; and Lillie Muedas and Art Muedas.
She was predeceased by her sister, Christine Ann Bostick.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 2091 Lee Place, Memphis, TN 38104, or to Grace Bible Church, 7145 Malone Road North, Olive Branch, MS 38654.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing."
ROLLER FUNERAL HOMES
"With All Our Respect"
www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019