Linda Carol Wilson
Rome, GA - Linda Carol Wilson, 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1946 in Donaldsonville, GA, to the late Lon Wilson and the late Selma Shiver Wilson.
Linda grew up in Pahokee, FL, where her strongest friendships began and remain close to this day. Linda's career with the Internal Revenue Service spanned 38 years, working in both Atlanta and Memphis where she also leaves a host of friends who loved her. After retirement, Linda settled in Rome, GA, near family.
Survivors include her sister, Sylvia Elliott of Rome; two nieces, Lonna Upton (David) and Lora Young (Bob); four great-nephews and one great-niece; four great-great-nephews and two great-great-nieces. She loved all the children as if they were her own.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. in Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, GA. Due to COVID-19, the service will be streamed live on Linda's Facebook page.
As Linda suffered for years with kidney disease, it would be her wish that any donations in her memory would be to The American Kidney Fund. Donations may be made online at kidneyfund.org
or mailed with a note containing "In Memory of Linda Wilson" to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan, GA, is honored to serve the Wilson family.