Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Linda Catherine (Harrison) Huddleston


1947 - 2019
Linda Catherine (Harrison) Huddleston

Memphis - In Loving Memory Linda Catherine (Harrison) Huddleston, 72, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill W. "Billy" Huddleston, and her parents, Catherine and Bill Harrison, Sr.

Linda graduated from Kingsbury High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and she attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. Linda enjoyed playing golf, running, tennis, water sports, snow skiing, and travel. She and Billy traveled all over the world including Africa, the Middle East, throughout Europe and the throughout the United States.

Linda enjoyed a very successful career in real estate and achieved numerous Awards in Arlington, Texas with realtors Van Zandt (Diamond Award Winner), Ebby Halliday, and Keller Williams. At Continental Airlines, Linda served as counter/ticket agent and Customer Relations manager. Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas. Linda and Billy were surrounded by loving families, caring neighbors, lifetime classmates, church members, and co-workers throughout their married lives.

Linda is survived by her brothers Bill Harrison Jr. (Jamie) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and George Harrison (Jean) of Saulsbury, Tennessee. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews Brian Harrison of Franklin, Tennessee, Wendi Mihalko (Marc) of Memphis, Tennessee, Ashley Moss (Franklin) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Trey Harrison (Dawn) and Kevin Harrison (Connie) all of Johns Creek, Georgia, Blake Huddleston (Kim) of Southlake, Texas, Brent Huddleston (Susan) of Dallas, Texas, Brian Bailey (Katie) of Dallas, Texas, Brice Bailey (Stephanie) of Memphis, Tennessee, and 19 beautiful great nieces and nephews.

Grateful acknowledgment to The Memphis Jewish Home and to Crossroads Hospice for the loving care Linda received.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019
