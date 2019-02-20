|
Linda Faye Hollowell Layden
Memphis, TN
Linda Faye Hollowell Layden, 63, of Memphis,TN passed away at 9:00pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital. She retired from Shelby County Head Start. She loved caring for others and her grandchildren. She was also a lover of butterflies and working puzzles on her phone and tablet. She was the daughter of the late Percy and Katie Hollowell. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Elijah Raynor. She is survived by her sons, Djuan Keith Hollowell and Eric Layden, brothers, Robert and Paul Hollowell, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, all of Memphis. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at R.S. Lewis and Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation will also be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Dimensions Ministries, 3607 Frayser- Raleigh Rd from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Celebration Of Life will follow at 12:pm. Interment to follow at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019