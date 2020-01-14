|
|
Linda Gail Montgomery Kennedy
Memphis - Linda Gail Montgomery Kennedy, 78, of Memphis, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis on January 13, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1941, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, TN, to Willis Eldridge "Monty" Montgomery, and Mary Ellen James Montgomery, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Messick High School in 1959 where she was a member of the 12 Year Club and played the drums in the marching band. She attended Arkansas State University on a band scholarship but left school after one semester to marry the late Charles Elco Kennedy, Jr. The couple was married on February 20, 1960, by Dr. Robert G. Lee in his last year of leadership at Bellevue Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member. When her husband was stationed overseas as a member of the United States Air Force, the newlyweds spent two years living in Madrid, Spain. Upon their return stateside, she spent the majority of her time as a homemaker and caring for their two children. Outside of the home, she was one of the owners of Continental Southern Insurance Agency, Inc., a company started by her father in 1955. Linda genuinely cared about people and would help anyone in need. Animals instinctively knew that she would care for them, and she loved them all (especially her cats). She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to cheer competitions with her great granddaughter, and watching the University of Memphis football and basketball teams.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Kennedy of Memphis, TN, and Monti McCauley (Mike) of Memphis, TN; her grandson, Jonathan McCauley (Amber), of Memphis, TN, and her granddaughter, Kirby McCauley, of Germantown, TN; her great granddaughter, Cloe Ellen James McCauley of Germantown, TN; her sister, Kaye Fields of Germantown, TN; her brothers-in-law, Michael Kennedy (Phyllis) of Arlington, TN, David Kennedy (Patte) of Memphis, TN, and Ralph Kennedy (Janice) of Nesbit, MS; her sister-in-law, Jane Berry (Jim), of Madison, MS; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave. A private burial will be held in Scotts Hill, TN.
Because she thought the world of him and the positive impact he had on so many lives (including her own family's), Linda's family requests that any donations be sent to the Coach Jim Heinz Football/Baseball Fund, Evangelical Christian School, P. O. Box 1030, Cordova, TN 38088-1030, ecseagles.com/support-ecs/advancement
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020