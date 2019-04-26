Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Linda Garrett Obituary
Linda Garrett

Hernando, MS

Linda Bramlett Garrett, 77, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home in Hernando. She was Valedictorian of her senior class at Randolph High School and was a graduate of Itawamba Junior College. She was retired from Dover Elevator and was a Mary Kay Consultant and an avid flower gardener. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Grays Creek Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Garrett Wright. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Billy E. Garrett; sisters, Jeannie Gentry of Hernando, Kathie Perry (Sonny Bryant) of Hernando; and her fur baby, Cookie. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the .

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019
