Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney
Memphis - Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney, age 74, passed away on May 22, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Kinney. She was a librarian at Southern College of Optometry and was a member of Memphis City Sound Chorus.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating her life to begin at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019