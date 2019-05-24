Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney Obituary
Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney

Memphis - Linda Hardin Duggan Kinney, age 74, passed away on May 22, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Kinney. She was a librarian at Southern College of Optometry and was a member of Memphis City Sound Chorus.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating her life to begin at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now